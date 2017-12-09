Sterling Heights, Fatal Shooting, Police, Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau
STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) — Shots fired and a body found in the parking lot of a Sterling Heights apartment complex this morning.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Parkside Apartments — which is near Utica Road and Van Dyke — just before 8 a.m. Upon arrival, police officers located a black female with multiple gun shot wounds laying on the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details on the victim were released at this time.

Police are currently investigating all leads, hoping to find the suspect responsible.

Anyone with information should call the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.

 

