SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in metro Detroit.

With much colder temperatures settling in, the snow started coming down early Saturday morning — and it’s expected to continue through the day, making roads slick.

Forecasters say we won’t see too much of the light, powdery snow — roughly a half-inch to an inch, depending on where you live. Drivers should still take caution though, as it only takes a light coating of snow to make roads slippery.

A few accidents have been reported on area freeways, with drivers reporting the worst conditions on I-94 and I-96.

Light #snow continues across the area into this afternoon. Drive with caution. #miwx pic.twitter.com/UZ9zBihm23 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) December 9, 2017

We might see a little more snow on Sunday and again on Monday, but forecasters say it won’t be enough to stick around.

Here’s a look at the extended forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Saturday — Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Cloudy overnight. High 32F. Low 23F.

Sunday — Overcast. A few flurries possible. High 31F. Low 21F.

Monday — Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Highs in the lwo 30s and lows in the low 20s.

Tuesday — More clouds than sun. High 24F. Lows in the upper single digits.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High 21F. Low 15F.

