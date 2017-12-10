DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are investigate two separate armed robberies that took place in Detroit this morning.

The first was a home invasion on St. Lawrence Street, near Michigan Avenue, around 3 a.m. Two black males wearing hooded sweatshirts broke into the home after breaking a glass plate front window. One of the men produced a knife, demanding cash and jewelry before ransacking and leaving the woman’s home.

Police say the 86-year-old victim was not injured.

The second armed robbery happened at Gratiot Avenue and Edgewood Avenue outside a bar. The victims left a bar around 4:45 a.m., and were confronted by two black male suspects. The 29-year-old victim was robbed of an iPhone X and the 21-year-old victim had a silver watch and cash stolen.

One of the suspects was wearing a mask, hoody and armed with a weapon. The other suspect was wearing a gray hoody. They fled the scene in a silver, Dodge older model Caravan.

The victims followed the suspects to the 8000 block of Clarion Street, where one of the men got out of the Caravan and started firing numerous shots at the victims’ vehicle. The victims then fled the scene, and were not injured.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2200.