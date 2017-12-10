Detroit Police, Police, Detroit, Shooting, Non-Fatal Shooting
DETROIT (WWJ) — A local man is in serious condition after he was shot in the head while riding his bike on Detroit’s west side early this morning.

Detroit police report that a man riding his bicycle on Northfield Avenue and W. Warren Avenue was shot in the head early this morning. The non-fatal shooting occurred a little after 12 a.m. on Sunday.

The bullet exited through his nose, and he was able to bike away from the scene to a party store in the 5000 block of W. Warren Avenue. From there he contacted police and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police are actively investigating the incident. There is no known suspect at this time, but the bullet was recovered at the scene.

The man is listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2200.

