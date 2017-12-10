DEARBORN (WWJ) — Attorneys for the City of Dearborn filed a motion to keep Mayor John O’Reilly from being questioned as part of a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed in connection to a fatal police shooting two years ago.
Kevin Matthews was shot and killed during a chase and struggle with Dearborn Police officer Chris Hampton on Dec. 23, 2015. Attorneys for Matthews’ estate want to deposition the mayor over his comments reported by the Detroit Free Press.
O’Reilly had said Matthews and Hampton had a positive relationship, and Hampton brought Matthews to his home at times.
Defense attorneys say the comments were based on second-hand information.
“A deposition would create undue burden on Mayor O’Reilly because there are significant time constraints in his schedule due to his demanding duties as mayor of the city of Dearborn,” the motion says. “Based on the mayor’s lack of personal knowledge in this case, a deposition of the mayor would only waste time and produce unfruitful results.”
A ruling on the motion has not been released at this time.