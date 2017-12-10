DETROIT — Is Jim Caldwell coaching to keep his job? A new report suggests that could be the case in these final four games.

Ian Rapoport, National Insider with the NFL Network, reported Sunday morning that the Detroit Lions’ contract extension signed by Caldwell this past offseason was only for one year with an option following the 2018 season. The details of the extension — which was announced in September — had not been previously revealed, making many suspect it was a multi-year contract extension.

With it only being a one-year extension through the 2018 season, Rapoport says the extension won’t play a role in whether or not Caldwell — who is in his final year of his original contract — will be let go after this season.

“Caldwell’s extension is merely for one year, sources say, with an option following next season,” Rapoport wrote. “Rather than lock him in for the future, it simply prevents Caldwell from being a lame duck coach this season. The Lions haven’t made a decision on Caldwell’s future, nor will they until this season ends. But the contract extension he received won’t factor into it.”

From @NFLGameDay: A run-down of coaches on the hot seat, beginning with the status of #Lions coach Jim Caldwell. Also: #Bears coach John Fox, #Colts coach Chuck Pagano, and #Broncos coach Vance Joseph, with GM John Elway really wanting it to work. pic.twitter.com/9DB6qBbByA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2017

As many know, the Lions got off to a quick start this year and with how things were shaping up it looked like Detroit was in position to win its first division title since 1993. However, a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving all but ended any chances at that and since then many have called for the Lions to fire Caldwell from his head coach duties.

Detroit is 6-6 on the season and still in the running for a NFC Wild Card spot. The Lions are currently two games behind the Carolina Panthers for the final wild card spot in the playoffs.

The Lions will begin their final four-game stretch on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff between the Lions and Bucs is at 1 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium. The game can be seen on FOX.