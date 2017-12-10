JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 10: Defensive End Quinton Jefferson # 99 of the Seattle Seahawks tries to climb up in the stands to confronted a group of Jaguars fans after he was nearly hit by flying objects thrown at him. Jefferson had to be restrained by Seahawks staff and ushered into the locker room in the last few seconds of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 10, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Seahawks 30 to 24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield

Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson charged a group of fans and tried to climb into the stands after having a drink thrown at him toward the end of his team’s loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Jefferson had been ejected for his role in a skirmish while the Jags were trying to run out the clock and was walking off the field when at least two drinks were thrown in his direction by the fans in Jacksonville. One of the drinks nearly hit him in the head.

It took several Seahawks staffers to pull Jefferson away from the fans and eventually escort him down the tunnel.

Quinton Jefferson gets ejected; Jags fan throw objects at him; this game is getting WILD! #SEAvsJAX pic.twitter.com/P8S82D5LMP — The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) December 11, 2017

Jefferson, 24, told reporters, “Folks in the stands was throwing beer and throwing soda, whatever. I mean, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I’m a human just like anybody else. I’m a man just like the other man in the stands. I’m not going to let somebody disrespect me, throw a beer on me.

“Just because I’m playing football, I’m still a human being. I’m still a man. I’m out there playing a game, and at the end of the day, it’s a game and I’m a man. I’m not going to let somebody disrespect me like that.”

Jefferson was asked if he felt it was right to attempt to jump into the crowd, to which he said, “I don’t know. Was it the right call for him to throw beer on me? I’m just wondering if it was the right call for him to throw a beer on me. Just saying.”

According to Seahawks defensive lineman Jarrad Reed, Jefferson was called the N-word during the incident. Fellow lineman Michael Bennett cut off Jefferson’s postgame interview with reporters and told them to leave.

“The man was disrespected,” Bennett said. “People threw food on him. He’s not an animal, he’s a human being, so get out of here. How would you like it if one of your kids was playing sports and somebody threw beer on him? Exactly, so don’t come in with that s— then.”