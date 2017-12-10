BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 3: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions throws the ball in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA — Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially active for today’s Detroit Lions game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Detroit Lions officially released their inactives for today’s matchup against the Bucs, and Stafford was not on the list. This means Stafford will improve his starts streak to 112 straight starts for the Lions.

Stafford has been battling an injury on his throwing hand after a Ravens defender stepped on it during last week’s loss at Baltimore. He had been a limited participant in practice all week.

Today's inactives for #DETvsTB:

WR Bradley Marquez

RB Ameer Abdullah

RB Dwayne Washington

CB Jamal Agnew

LB Nick Bellore

T Rick Wagner

T Emmett Cleary pic.twitter.com/5wXYEwwxJG — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 10, 2017

The good news for the Lions is that Stafford is playing but that doesn’t mean Detroit will be at full strength. Starting right tackle Rick Wagner and leading rusher Ameer Abdullah will both miss today’s game with injuries. Wagner had already been ruled out the other day, but Abdullah was a game time decision. This will be the second consecutive game Abdullah will miss.

The other inactive Lions players for today’s game are wide receiver Bradley Marquez, running back Dwayne Washington, cornerback Jamal Agnew, linebacker Nick Bellore and tackle Emmett Cleary.

A number of key players were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report but will play today. That includes defensive end Ziggy Ansah, guard T.J. Lang, punter Sam Martin and center Travis Swanson.

Today’s matchup between the Lions and Buccaneers will kickoff at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The game can be seen on FOX.