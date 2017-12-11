WEATHER ALERT: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY; 2-4 INCHES OF SNOW  | TRAFFIC | LIVE RADAR|
Filed Under:detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Three men have been charged with murder in a slaying inside an elevator at Detroit’s Greektown Casino hotel.

Rodney Pritchett, 29, of Detroit; Shawn Wilson, 30 of Farmington Hills; and Carlile Jackson, 30, of Detroit, was arrested by Detroit police in connection with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Shunsaiah Glaze, early in the morning of Saturday, December 2.

greektown suspects 3 Charged In Slaying In Greektown Casino Hotel Elevator

Left to right: Rodney R. Pritchett, Shawn Wilson, Carlile Jackson. (Photos: Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office)

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, it’s alleged that Pritchett,Wilson and Jackson got into a physical fight with the victim, Shunsaiah Glaze, in a hotel room, just after 4 a.m. Glaze left the room, entered an elevator, and Prichett, Jackson and Wilson followed.

While inside the elevator, Worthy says Pritchett fired a handgun striking Glaze in the torso. After the shooting it’s alleged that Wilson and Jackson tampered with evidence left in the elevator.

Glaze was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bond was denied for each of the three defendants at arraignments last week.

Pritchett, was arraigned Dec. 4 on two counts: first degree premeditated murder and felony firearm. Wilson and Jackson were was arraigned Dec. 6 and 7 on three counts each: second degree, murder, tampering with evidence, and felony firearm.

All three where remanded into custody in the Wayne County Jail where they await a probable cause conference set for Dec. 14 and a preliminary examination set for Dec. 12, both before Judge Lydia Nance Adams.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch