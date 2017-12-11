WEATHER ALERT: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY; 2-4 INCHES OF SNOW  | TRAFFIC | LIVE RADAR|
Filed Under:cleveland browns, Hue Jackson

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson is confident owner Jimmy Haslam will stick to his plan and bring him back next season.

Jackson, who is 0-13 this season and 1-28 in two years with Cleveland, laughed on Monday when asked about a report that new general manager John Dorsey wants to hire his own coach.

Dorsey was hired as the club’s new GM last week by Haslam, who fired vice president of football operations Sashi Brown.

Haslam announced Jackson will return for the 2018 season. Jackson said he has no indication that Haslam will change his mind and “you’ve got to trust what he said. I know I do.”

As for Dorsey wanting to pick his own coach, Jackson doesn’t “think that’s the case at all.”

Following Sunday’s 27-21 overtime loss to Green Bay, the Browns, who blew a 14-point lead in the second half, became the first team in NFL history to go 0-13 in consecutive seasons.
