DETROIT (AP) — Proposals are being sought to redevelop two now-vacant Detroit buildings into mixed-income apartments.

The city and the Detroit Building Authority say work on Lee Plaza and the Woodland Apartments buildings could help spur development in their respective neighborhoods.

Lee Plaza is near Detroit’s New Center area and had about 200 units. The city is asking $295,000 for the building and land.

Woodland Apartments is a 4-story, 44-unit building north of downtown. The city is looking for developers to renovate the building or demolish it and redevelop the site.

The city says developers would be required to set aside more than 20 percent of the units in each building for people earning $38,000 a year, or less.

The city’s Housing Commission transferred both buildings this year to the Building Authority.

