This might be hard for some of you to believe, but I have been known to make a mistake or two. Have any of those mistakes been as bad as what ESPN did over the weekend? You can decide that for yourself.
Over this past weekend, ESPN previewed the upcoming bowl games and when it came time to previewing Michigan and South Carolina in the Outback Bowl, they decided to preview the game as if Michigan were playing Mississippi State.
The talking heads chatted about how tough a time the Michigan defense would have at stopping Mississippi State running back Aeris Williams.
Good thing that Michigan doesn’t take on Mississippi State because it doesn’t sound like they would stand a chance.
The best part of the video is the fact that the graphics clearly state that Michigan is indeed playing South Carolina in the Outback Bowl.