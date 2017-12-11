BREAKING: 'Terror-Related' Explosion In NYC; 4 Injured, 1 In Custody | Watch Live |Listen Live On WWJ
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former professional BMX rider from Rhode Island who set a world record for the longest power-assisted bicycle backflip has died.

The wife of Kevin “K-Rob” Robinson tells The Providence Journal that her husband suffered an apparent stroke Saturday. He was 45.

Robin Adams Robinson says the death was unexpected.

Robinson earned gold medals in the X Games and retired from competition in 2013.

He set the world record by jumping 84 feet in Providence last year.

The East Providence native created the nonprofit K-Rob Foundation to improve children’s lives in his hometown and surrounding communities. He built East Providence’s first free public skate park.

Robinson visited local schools to talk about perseverance and created a protective clothing line for children.
He lived in Barrington with his wife and three children.

