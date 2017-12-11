By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Mr. and Mrs. Justin Verlander let the rest of us get a glimpse of the glory that was their wedding day via a spread on Vogue.com.
The photos show a wedding the average person will only see on TV or via photographs.
According to Vogue.com:
When the two appeared on The Tonight Show shortly after returning to the States, they recounted to host Jimmy Fallon the whole wild ordeal to rounds of laughter. “Everybody is in Italy! Everyone is at the venue! We had an event that night and everyone’s texting us, saying your wedding is so pretty. Wish you were here!” Kate joked. “We got taken around our wedding via FaceTime!” Justin added, grinning.
The couple held “Uplander”- themed games for their guests during the day. Guests were given a set of interactive games with rules when they arrived, along with some cool Verlander, Upton swag.
Verlander’s suit had “Just Married” inscribed on the inside of his jacket — and the couple’s first dance was to Michael Buble’s “Everything.” Kate switched at some point from her poufy wedding gown with a high neck and long sleeves into a transparent lace dress that showed her nude underwear.
The setting was something out of a storybook.