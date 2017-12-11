Mike Valenti Blames Lions Fans For Celebrating Sunday's Win Over Tampa Bay [VIDEO]

(WWJ) Watching Detroit Lions fans go crazy in celebration over what many considered an embarrassing win left 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti fuming.

He said it reminded him “how stupid the average Lions fan can be.”

“Name me one good thing that came out of winning yesterday,” he said.

Valenti has been especially critical of coach Jim Caldwell, who he said should have been fired a week ago. He blamed the Lions organization for leaking news through Ian Rapoport that Caldwell’s last contract extension was only for one year — which means he could be fired at the end of this season.

“I wouldn’t even have called it professional football yesterday. Eight turnovers in a football game. You blow a 14-point lead. Every starter on the offensive line had a holding call. It’s garbage. And you know what the sad part is? Many of you buy the garbage. You fall for it. I don’t identify with those people. I don’t even want to be around those people. Watching Lions fans break into celebration as that game ended was one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen. Celebrating at the end of that win signals — it’s a hard declaration — that as a human being, you’re an idiot. You don’t get it. You still don’t understand what’s at stake. You don’t realize that it greatly increased the odds of Jim Caldwell coming back.”