DETROIT (WWJ) — One person is dead after an explosion this evening at a marijuana grow house on Detroit’s east side.
Detroit Fire officials say crews originally responded and didn’t find evidence of an explosion, but upon further investigation they found that one man had died at the home along Morang — that’s in the area of I-94 and Cadieux.
At this time it is unknown what caused the explosive. It is also unknown if there were any other injuries in this incident.
