LANSING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Organizers of a ballot drive to make Michigan’s Legislature meet part-time are pushing for more signatures by mail and through advertising.

The Clean Michigan Government ballot committee announced the plan Monday. Spokesman John Yob says the group is two-thirds toward collecting the 315,000 valid signatures needed, which includes an extra cushion to allow for duplicates and flaws.

The committee says hundreds of thousands of petitions have been mailed to voters, who are being asked to gather signatures from friends and family. Online and radio ads also will be run.

The constitutional amendment would make the Legislature a part-time body. It would require lawmakers to adjourn their regular session by April 15 of each year, slashing their pay from $72,000 to half the average teacher’s salary – which is roughly $32,000.

The group needs the valid signatures by mid-January to qualify for a ballot spot in the November election.

 

