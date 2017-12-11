By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Malik McDowell, former Michigan State Spartan and second round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, isn’t having the rookie season that dreams are made of.

Before the season even started, the 21-year-old McDowell was involved in an accident and hasn’t seen the field of a NFL game.

Things got worse for him over the weekend as he was reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct at an Atlanta nightclub.

According to TMZ.com it was all over $600.

According to the incident report, obtained by TMZ Sports, McDowell was shouting at the head of security about $600 he believed he’d already paid … even though he was repeatedly told by staff and his own friend he hadn’t given them the cash he wanted back.

Things got really bad when McDowell decided to start swearing at the police officer.

During a profanity-laced tirade, the officer says she detained McDowell with the help of her partner. They tried getting him in the back of their patrol car when he allegedly said … “F*** both of ya’ll hoe ass n*****, p**** ass cops, I bet I get out, I got more money than ya’ll, ya’ll ain’t got enough money for me, p**** ass crackers, broke ass n*****.”

The officer said she almost pepper sprayed the former Spartan and he was released on $325 bond.