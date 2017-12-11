Jamie and Stoney Great Lakes Invitational Ticket GiveawayThe 53rd annual Great Lakes Invitational is coming to Little Caesars Arena on January 1-2, 2018. Michigan, Michigan State, Michigan Tech and Bowling Green will compete for the MacInnes Cup in this holiday tradition. Jamie and Stoney have your VIP access including four premium seats, a $100 gift certificate to Made in Detroit, a pre-game penalty box visit and a Great Lakes Invitational prize pack. Listen to Jamie and Stoney on December 20 from 6:00 am - 10:00 am for your chance to win.

WWJ Weekend Box Office 12/14/17 - DSO Ring Without Words

Miller Lite Appearance - Twin Peaks97.1 The Ticket and Miller Lite have teamed up to give away Detroit Lions tickets. Come to the Twin Peaks in Southgate on December 15 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm for your chance to win a four-pack to see the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay on December 31 at Ford Field.

Jamie and Stoney Red Wings Ticket GiveawayChevrolet and 97.1 The Tickets have your tickets to see the Detroit Red Wings take on Toronto on December 15. Listen to Jamie and Stoney from 6:00 am - 10:00 am for your chance to win.