DETROIT (AP) — The son of Detroit’s first black mayor is running to replace longtime U.S. Rep. John Conyers.

Democratic state Sen. Coleman Young II announced his bid Monday to replace the 88-year-old Conyers, who was facing sexual harassment allegations when he resigned from Congress last week. Conyers cited health reasons for his decision.

Conyers has endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to succeed him in the Detroit-area congressional seat he’s held since 1964. The younger Conyers hasn’t said whether he’ll run.

Young’s father, the late Coleman A. Young, was elected mayor in 1973 and served for 20 years.

Other announced candidates to replace Conyers include his grand-nephew, Democratic state Sen. Ian Conyers, and attorney Michael Gilmore.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says a special election to fill Conyers’ seat will be held during regular primary and general elections in August and November.

