DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man wanted in last week’s fatal shooting outside a funeral home is now behind bars in Pennsylvania. Local media reporting that 28-year-old Perez Smith Jr., is being held in the Mercer County Jail Monday morning.

homicide Suspect In Funeral Home Murder Captured In Pennsylvania

Perez Smith Jr. (Photo: Detroit Police)

Police investigators in Ferrell, Pennsylvania has been looking for Smith on the possibility he may be visiting a relative’s home there. Smith is wanted for shooting Josh Lowman in chest as he was walking to the Cantrell Funeral Home last Thursday.

No immediate word how police were able to capture Smith.

