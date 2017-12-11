(DETROIT –) – The District Detroit will be abuzz on Saturday, December 16 as a full day of sports and entertainment is scheduled, including a pair of events hosted by 313 Presents and the Detroit Lions hosting the Chicago Bears at Ford Field at 4:30 p.m.

Beginning at Noon, the Hitachi College Basketball Showcase at Little Caesars Arena will feature an exclusive doubleheader of in-state matchups between the University of Michigan and the University of Detroit Mercy followed by Michigan State University vs. Oakland University. Later that evening, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will perform at the Fox Theatre as part of the Fifth Third Bank Fox Theatre Series at 7:30 p.m.

In anticipation of increased traffic due to the basketball doubleheader, the concert, the Lions game at Ford Field and other events taking place in The District Detroit, 313 Presents is strongly advising guests to arrive early and secure advanced parking online through Parkwhiz.com.

Guests are encouraged to download The District Detroit Mobile App presented by XFINITY, available now in the App Store and Google Play Store. Before leaving home, fans can use the app to find events in The District Detroit, purchase tickets and parking, and even find the best route to parking lots and venues.

Limited cash and credit parking will be available in the Fox Garage. Guests without prepaid passes are encouraged to park at “The D Garage” across the street from the Fox Theatre and next to Comerica Park at 90 E. Fisher Service Drive.

Hitachi College Basketball Showcase at Little Caesars Arena:

• Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

• Event starts at 12 p.m. with University of Michigan vs. the University of Detroit Mercy followed by Michigan State University vs. Oakland University

• Purchase parking in advance through Parkwhiz.com here

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis at the Fox Theatre:

• Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

• Concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

• Purchase parking online in advance through Parkwhiz.com here

• Tickets available at 313Presents.com, the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com