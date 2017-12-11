Verizon Wireless Has Outages Across Michigan
SUBWAY ATTACK: 'Terror-Related' Explosion In NYC; Several Injured, 1 In Custody | Live Video Live |Latest On WWJ
(Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images)

(WWJ) On a map, it looks like a giant red blob and it covers the entire state of Michigan — What is it?

It’s the Verizon Wireless outage map.

See it HERE.

Many users are reporting the service outage started at about 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

The company has so far been mum on the cause or expected time of return.

The following counties have been impacted:

Saginaw, Oscoda, Livingston, Roscommon, Montcalm, Kent, Grand Traverse, Berrien, Calhoun, Lake, Arenac, Ingham, Chippewa, Lapeer, Kalkaska, Clinton, Newaygo, Lenawee, Otsego, Ottawa, Mackinac, Montmorency, Manistee, Missaukee, Emmet, Washtenaw, Clare, Shiawassee, Isabella, Wayne, Crawford, Luce, Gratiot, Bay, Ogemaw, Charlevoix, Benzie, Alpena, Leelanau, Oceana, Ionia, Wexford, Presque Isle, Mason, Genesee, Mecosta, Cheboygan, Antrim, Gladwin, Iosco, Osceola, Oakland, Midland, Alcona.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch