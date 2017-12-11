Verizon Wireless Has Outages Across Michigan

Great Lakes Invitational ContestRegister for your chance to win tickets to the 2018 Great Lakes Invitational on January 1-2 at Little Caesars Arena!

Jamie and Stoney Great Lakes Invitational Ticket GiveawayThe 53rd annual Great Lakes Invitational is coming to Little Caesars Arena on January 1-2, 2018. Michigan, Michigan State, Michigan Tech and Bowling Green will compete for the MacInnes Cup in this holiday tradition. Jamie and Stoney have your VIP access including four premium seats, a $100 gift certificate to Made in Detroit, a pre-game penalty box visit and a Great Lakes Invitational prize pack. Listen to Jamie and Stoney on December 20 from 6:00 am - 10:00 am for your chance to win.

WWJ Weekend Box Office 12/14/17 - DSO Ring Without Words

Miller Lite Appearance - Twin Peaks97.1 The Ticket and Miller Lite have teamed up to give away Detroit Lions tickets. Come to the Twin Peaks in Southgate on December 15 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm for your chance to win a four-pack to see the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay on December 31 at Ford Field.