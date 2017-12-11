Verizon Wireless Has Outages Across Michigan

(WWJ) On a map, it looks like a giant red blob and it covers the entire state of Michigan — What is it?
It’s the Verizon Wireless outage map.
See it HERE.
Many users are reporting the service outage started at about 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.
The company has so far been mum on the cause or expected time of return.
The following counties have been impacted:
Saginaw, Oscoda, Livingston, Roscommon, Montcalm, Kent, Grand Traverse, Berrien, Calhoun, Lake, Arenac, Ingham, Chippewa, Lapeer, Kalkaska, Clinton, Newaygo, Lenawee, Otsego, Ottawa, Mackinac, Montmorency, Manistee, Missaukee, Emmet, Washtenaw, Clare, Shiawassee, Isabella, Wayne, Crawford, Luce, Gratiot, Bay, Ogemaw, Charlevoix, Benzie, Alpena, Leelanau, Oceana, Ionia, Wexford, Presque Isle, Mason, Genesee, Mecosta, Cheboygan, Antrim, Gladwin, Iosco, Osceola, Oakland, Midland, Alcona.