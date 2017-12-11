BREAKING: 'Terror-Related' Explosion In NYC; 4 Injured, 1 In Custody | Watch Live |Listen Live On WWJ
EDMOND, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma mother and father couldn’t figure out what was happening to their child’s pacifiers until the baby’s grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.

One nauseous pooch and a trip to their veterinarian’s office confirmed the couple’s hunch: Dovey had 21 pacifiers lodged in her stomach.

The couple told the veterinarian Dovey had slowed her eating and was vomiting for a few days, but other than that, they thought she seemed fine.

KFOR-TV reports that at first, the veterinarian thought there were only seven to nine pacifiers in Dovey’s stomach, but the surgery proved otherwise.

Dovey is on the mend and has already gone home.

The veterinarian cautioned pet owners in a recent Facebook post that “dogs will eat anything, anytime and at any age.”

