WINTER WEATHER ALERT: SNOWFALL TOTALS  | TRAFFIC | LIVE RADAR| SCHOOL CLOSINGS

LANSING (WWJ) – Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon facing new criticism for the Larry Nassar scandal and the university’s handling of other sexual assaults and harassment on campus.

The Republican candidates for attorney general making opposing public statements about the president of Michigan State University.

WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick says House Speaker Tom Leonard wants her gone and says that she should resign.

Meanwhile State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker who is challenging Leonard for the Republican Attorney General nomination – says there needs to be more evidence on Simon’s knowledge of the case before she is asked to step down. “I think it’s prudent to make sure we have all of the evidence before calling on somebody to resign.”

Early December, the Lansing State Journal editorial board called on Simon to resign:

“Lou Anna Simon is no longer the right person to lead Michigan State University.

While Simon’s 12-year tenure has been marked by numerous accomplishments, there is one stark and significant failure that now overpowers all else: MSU’s inability to keep women safe from sexual assault and harassment on campus.

That failure belongs to Simon and her team. The time has come to hold her accountable,” read the editorial from the LSJ Editorial Board.

The MSU Board of Trustees responded to the LSJ editorial by saying, in part, that they “disagree vehemently with the conclusion drawn … Our full confidence in President Lou Anna K. Simon has not wavered. We firmly believe she is the right leader for this university.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch