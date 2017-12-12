LANSING (WWJ) – Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon facing new criticism for the Larry Nassar scandal and the university’s handling of other sexual assaults and harassment on campus.

The Republican candidates for attorney general making opposing public statements about the president of Michigan State University.

WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick says House Speaker Tom Leonard wants her gone and says that she should resign.

Meanwhile State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker who is challenging Leonard for the Republican Attorney General nomination – says there needs to be more evidence on Simon’s knowledge of the case before she is asked to step down. “I think it’s prudent to make sure we have all of the evidence before calling on somebody to resign.”

Early December, the Lansing State Journal editorial board called on Simon to resign:

“Lou Anna Simon is no longer the right person to lead Michigan State University.

While Simon’s 12-year tenure has been marked by numerous accomplishments, there is one stark and significant failure that now overpowers all else: MSU’s inability to keep women safe from sexual assault and harassment on campus.

That failure belongs to Simon and her team. The time has come to hold her accountable,” read the editorial from the LSJ Editorial Board.

The MSU Board of Trustees responded to the LSJ editorial by saying, in part, that they “disagree vehemently with the conclusion drawn … Our full confidence in President Lou Anna K. Simon has not wavered. We firmly believe she is the right leader for this university.”