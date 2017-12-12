SPRINGFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in the attempted robbery of a Springfield Township gas station.

According to investigators, the suspect called the store clerk at the BP on Dixie Highway at I-75, Monday afternoon, and asked her to check the restroom for his lost wallet. The clerk complied, and when she came out of the bathroom she found a man wearing a ski mask behind the store counter.

The suspect fled with several cash envelopes in hand, sheriff’s officials said, but he dropped the envelopes outside the station — and it appears he got away empty-handed.

No one was injured.

An OCSO K-9 unit tracked the suspect from the gas station to the I-75 Park and Ride where the scent was lost. It’s believed he has a vehicle waiting for him.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a red hooded jacket with with black long sleeves, gray sweat pants and blue sneakers, and a black ski mask covering his face.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the OCOS at 248-858-4951​​ or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.