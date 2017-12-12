WEATHER ALERT: 2-4 INCHES OF SNOW  | TRAFFIC | LIVE RADAR| SCHOOL CLOSINGS

DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroiters are digging out after an overnight snowstorm left nearly five inches of snow on the ground.

It appears the west side of metro Detroit took the brunt of the snowfall Tuesday morning. Ann Arbor has the highest total amount, at 5.6 inches. Farmington Hills had 4.7 inches, with 4 inches reported in Brighton and Novi, and 3 inches in Utica. Metro Airport in Romulus — the official measurement for Detroit — had 3.8 inches, with 2 inches reported in White Lake in northern Oakland County, and less than an inch in Flint.

Anticipate extra time to get out of neighborhood side streets, cul-de-sacs and back roads that may not have had a chance to be plowed this morning. At least one city, Dearborn Heights, has declared a snow emergency, where cars cannot be parked on their streets so the plows can clear the snow. Any vehicle left on a city street could be ticketed or even towed.

Until the next band of snow arrives late Wednesday — yes, more snow is on the way — forecasters say we’ll have to deal with colder temperatures.

“The arctic front is going through right now so these temperatures are falling and we’ll continue to see them fall down into the low 20s this morning and stick there as we go through the day,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

Dean says expect another 2 to 4 inches of snow starting late tomorrow.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar at this link and check road conditions here

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch