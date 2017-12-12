DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroiters are digging out after an overnight snowstorm left nearly five inches of snow on the ground.

It appears the west side of metro Detroit took the brunt of the snowfall Tuesday morning. Ann Arbor has the highest total amount, at 5.6 inches. Farmington Hills had 4.7 inches, with 4 inches reported in Brighton and Novi, and 3 inches in Utica. Metro Airport in Romulus — the official measurement for Detroit — had 3.8 inches, with 2 inches reported in White Lake in northern Oakland County, and less than an inch in Flint.

Anticipate extra time to get out of neighborhood side streets, cul-de-sacs and back roads that may not have had a chance to be plowed this morning. At least one city, Dearborn Heights, has declared a snow emergency, where cars cannot be parked on their streets so the plows can clear the snow. Any vehicle left on a city street could be ticketed or even towed.

Until the next band of snow arrives late Wednesday — yes, more snow is on the way — forecasters say we’ll have to deal with colder temperatures.

“The arctic front is going through right now so these temperatures are falling and we’ll continue to see them fall down into the low 20s this morning and stick there as we go through the day,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

Dean says expect another 2 to 4 inches of snow starting late tomorrow.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar at this link and check road conditions here.