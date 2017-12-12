CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(credit: istock) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to […]
97.1 The Ticket(credit: istock) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(credit: istock) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com […]
WINTER STORM WATCH: UP TO 7 MORE INCHES OF SNOW | TRAFFIC | RADAR| SCHOOL CLOSINGS
Filed Under:alien life, Artificial Intelligence, Chris Melore, Google, Kepler Space Telescope, Local TV, NASA, talkers

CBS Local — Has NASA’s planet-hunting telescope found life on other worlds? The space agency has organized a highly secretive press conference to announce the “latest discovery” made by the Kepler space telescope.

NASA will be addressing the specifics of their discovery on Dec. 14, one that the space program says was made using a “learning machine” produced by Google. Officials added that the Google tech was being used by researchers as a new way of analyzing data coming back to Earth from Kepler.

NASA has kept the details of Kepler’s findings under wraps since calling for the press conference on Dec. 8; spurring many people to think the scientists may have stumbled onto a sign of alien life in the cosmos. If “little green men” do exist, a recent study says humans are more ready than ever to greet them.

An international study by research group Glocalities says that 61 percent of people believe there is life on other planets. Of those polled, 47 percent said they believe that advanced civilizations were inhabiting our universe and a majority of responders think humans should attempt to contact them.

The Kepler telescope was launched in March of 2009. Thanks to the deep space satellite, astronomers now believe there may be at least one planet orbiting every star in the sky.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch