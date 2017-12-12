DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons organization announced today the unveiling of the franchise’s NBA 2K League team name and logo in conjunction with the NBA 2K League’s logo reveal earlier this week.

The Pistons Gaming Team (GT) will serve as the official name of the NBA 2K League team set to debut in May of 2018. The Pistons GT logo, created by RARE Design in collaboration with the NBA 2K League and its teams, incorporates branding elements of the Detroit Pistons while presenting an individualized, distinctive logo to exist in the NBA 2K League and appeal to gamers worldwide. The new logo integrates automotive piston imagery into a progressive design that is representative of the toughness, attitude and hardcore spirit of the region and its basketball history.

“We’re extremely excited to announce the name and logo of our official NBA 2K League team,” said Charlie Metzger, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “As an inaugural team of the NBA 2K League, we look forward to launching our season in May 2018, developing a brand behind Pistons GT and expanding our reach in the gaming community.”

Pistons GT will be one of 17 franchises participating in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League, a professional esports league featuring the best NBA 2K players in the world. The first stage of qualifying for the NBA 2K League will take place from Jan. 1-31, 2018. All prospective players, 18 years or older, need to win 50 games in NBA 2K18’s Pro-Am mode on Playstation 4 or Xbox One and complete an online application by Jan. 31. Players who meet these requirements can be invited to the next round of tryouts held in February 2018. After the final round of tryouts in February, the best players will be selected for an official league draft in March where each team will select five players who will play the game using unique characters. Tip-off of competition will begin in May of next year.

“Our goal is to build a global community of gaming and basketball fans across the world,” said Mike Donnay, Vice President of Brand Networks for the Detroit Pistons. “The NBA 2K League provides us with the perfect platform to connect with an entirely new group of fans.”

The NBA 2K League is the first official esports league operated by a U.S. professional sports league. According to Newzoo, by 2020 the esports industry is expected to grow to $1.5 billion worldwide while the audience for esports is expected to reach 385 million in 2017, including 191 million dedicated enthusiasts and 194 million occasional viewers.

Style sheets and the new Pistons GT logo are attached. Follow Pistons GT on social @PistonsGT for the latest news and content.