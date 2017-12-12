ROMULUS (WWJ) – Tuesday morning’s wintry weather may have led to a collision at Detroit Metro Airport between a plane and a tow truck.
Authorities say the accident involved a Delta flight en route to Raleigh Durham North Carolina.
According to a Delta spokesperson, the aircraft was being pushed back when the tow truck lost traction and slid into the plane.
The plane headed back to the gate, the passengers were taken off the plane and put on another plane for their destination. No injuries were reported.
The plane involved in the collision had minor damages.
According to the National Weather Service, 3.8 inches of snow fell overnight at the airport.