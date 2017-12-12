WINTER WEATHER ALERT: SNOWFALL TOTALS  | TRAFFIC | LIVE RADAR| SCHOOL CLOSINGS

DETROIT (WWJ) – If several inches of snow wasn’t enough for city work crews to be dealing with Tuesday morning, a water main break is adding to complications in Detroit.

The break happened at the intersection of Outer Drive and Mt. Elliott, just south of 8 Mile and east of Mound Road on the city’s east side.

One worker in the area told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas that water has been gushing out of the pavement since Monday afternoon.

It’s unclear how long repairs will take.

Calls for comment from the city weren’t immediately returned.

