By Liz Parker

The holidays will soon be upon us, and that means the season of gift giving has begun. There are a ton of locally-owned restaurants and boutiques that will be vying for your business. However, why not get your recipient a gift card, and let them choose their own gift? Check out this list for the best stores in the area that offer gift cards or gift certificates.

Catching Fireflies
203 E. University
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 650-3318
www.catchingfireflies.com

Catching Fireflies has three locations, in Ann Arbor, Rochester, and downtown Berkley, and you can purchase gift certificates online at its website if you aren’t able to stop by the store. They have a unique selection of items to purchase, which range from gifts, to women and men-specific items, to kids clothing and toys. They’re also a great place to stop by if if you are looking for cute home goods. The Rochester location is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and Friday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday; and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The Peacock Room
15 E. Kirby St.
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 559-5500
www.shopparkshelton.com/The_Peacock_Room.html

The Peacock Room, located in the Park Shelton in downtown Detroit, carries brand new, vintage, and consignment clothing and accessories for women. The shop also carries antique furniture, and a small selection of mens clothing. The Peacock Room touts itself as selling things that you wouldn’t normally find in a “big box store.” You can stop by the store to purchase a gift certificate this holiday season.

Westborn Flower Market
14925 Middlebelt Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 514-1000
www.westbornflowers.com

Westborn has a few locations, including Plymouth, Livonia, Dearborn, and Berkley. Don’t let its name fool you, however: it is much more than just flowers. Westborn sells everything from meats to imported cheeses to everyday grocery items, and would be a great place from which to purchase a gift card. Gift cards can be bought in-store on online, and online they range from $5-$100.

Scout 
508 S. Washington St.
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 548-1065
Guernsey Farms Dairy
21300 Novi Road
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-1466
www.guernseyfarmsdairy.com

You literally can’t go wrong with a gift card from Guernsey’s: even if your recipient hates ice cream, they can use the gift card in its restaurant for some of its famous fried chicken. And if they do like ice cream, they can get a fried chicken meal with ice cream for dessert! The inimitable Guernsey’s, well known for its ice cream, has been a staple in the Northville area since the 1940s.

