DETROIT (WWJ) – Some cities in metro Detroit are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of the major snowfall expected to hit the region Wednesday.

If a snow emergency is issued in your city, you must move your vehicles off the street or you could be ticketed.

• In Ferndale, a snow emergency goes into effect at 10 a.m.

• Eastpointe is asking residents to get their cars off the streets starting at noon.

• Auburn Hills has also declared a snow emergency, beginning at 2 p.m.

Moving vehicles off the roadway allows city workers to clear roads and residential neighborhoods as quickly as possible.

[Winter Storm Warning: Heaviest Snowfall Expected During PM Commute]

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for southeast Michigan from 10 a.m. until midnight Wednesday. Forecasters say we could see 3 to 8 inches of snow.

This list will be updated throughout the day as more emergencies are declared. Check back often for updates. 

