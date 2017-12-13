DETROIT (WWJ) – Family members believe someone out there has information that will bring justice in the case of two men gunned down on Detroit’s northeast side.

Crime Stoppers is offering a crash reward of up to $2,500 for the tip that leads to the arrest of the person who murdered cousins 37-year-old Albert Journey and 33-year-old Broderick Long, early in the morning of Saturday, October 28.

Police said someone reported hearing gunfire before finding the bodies lying on the ground near a home in the 4700 block Cooper Street, near E. Forest Ave., at 12:40 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, both Long and Journey were pronounced dead. Police said one of the men had a 9 millimeter pistol in his hand.

After the shooting, witnessed said the shooter and some companions entered a white SUV possible a Chevy Traverse, with dark tinted windows, and fled the scene.

More than a month later, the victims’ loved ones are still awaiting a break in the case.

“I just cannot speak, I’m at a loss,” Long’s mother, Pearlie Davis, told reporters at a news conference Tuesday. “It’s like I’m walking in a daze every day because I don’t have my son.”

“I thank God for the 32 years and 10 months, four days that he gave me with him,” she added. “But for you to take two lives, someone knows something.”

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Cash rewards are paid by Crime Stoppers upon an arrest in a case.