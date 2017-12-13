EAST LANSING, MI - SEPTEMBER 19: Malik McDowell #4 of the Michigan State Spartans during the game against the Air Force Falcons at Spartan Stadium on September 19, 2015 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Seattle Seahawks and former Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested early Sunday morning for disorderly conduct outside a nightclub in Atlanta.

McDowell was allegedly shouting at the head of security regarding $600 he was convinced he’d already paid — even though his own friend kept telling him he was wrong — when the nightclub called the police.

When the officers arrived and put McDowell in handcuffs, he took off on a profanity-laced tirade. Among other things, McDowell allegedly said he was justified in calling the female officer a “bitch” because he pays so many taxes in Seattle.

“How much money do you have on you,” the male officer asked, as he was placing McDowell in the back of the police car.

“A lot of f***ing money, because I’m rich, bitch. Dumbass n***a. I got a lot of f***ing money, you broke-ass n***as,” McDowell said.

He added, “I paid my f***ing taxes, I paid a million in taxes this year. If I want to call that bitch a bitch, I can.”

Watch the full video HERE, courtesy of TMZ Sports — but note that it’s full of profanity.

McDowell, a second-round pick of the Seahawks this year, inked a four-year, $6.95 million contract with a $3.2 million signing bonus. He hasn’t played this season after injuring himself in an ATV accident in July.

He was released from jail on $325 bond.