OXFORD, MS - NOVEMBER 26: Van Jefferson #12 of the Mississippi Rebels drops a pass during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Oxford, Mississippi. The Bulldogs defeated the Rebels 55-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Shea Patterson may only be the first.

After announcing his decision on Monday to transfer from Ole Miss to Michigan, there’s a good chance Patterson will see a couple players follow in his footsteps.

According to the Toledo Blade, Patterson chucked when asked if he’d be the only Ole Miss player on Michigan’s roster by the end of this week and said, “That’s doubtful.”

Patterson visited Michigan over the weekend along with teammates Deontay Anderson and Van Jefferson. Anderson and Jefferson have also been granted their release from Ole Miss in the wake of the program being placed on probation through 2020.

The three players attended Michigan’s basketball game versus UCLA on Saturday and took a snowy stroll through the Big House.

Ole Miss QB @SheaPatterson_1 on the field at Michigan Stadium (The Big House) tossing snowballs. Video from @OVOTRAINERA’s snapchat pic.twitter.com/7CwpuVg2e3 — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) December 9, 2017

Per the Land of 10, Anderson and Jefferson are waiting on their Ole Miss transcripts to be approved by Michigan before announcing anything. Anderson, a safety, is also reportedly interested in Oklahoma. Jefferson, a wide receiver, visited Louisville on Monday.

Anderson was one of the top-ranked safeties in the 2016 recruiting class and played in every game his freshman season. He redshirted in 2017 amid the NCAA’s investigation into Mississippi’s program. Jim Harbaugh flew to Mississippi to meet with Anderson last week.

Jefferson was a four-star recruit in 2015 who chose Ole Miss over Michigan on signing day. He caught 91 passes for 999 yards and four touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Both players have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Michigan’s 2018 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 10 in the country, according to 247 Sports. The Wolverines will also return the core of this year’s team that finished 8-4.