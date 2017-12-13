WINTER STORM WARNING: UP TO 8 MORE INCHES OF SNOW | TRAFFIC | RADAR| SCHOOL CLOSINGS
(credit: istock)

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) – Fairfax County police say a man stripped off his clothes and jumped on a passing vehicle after a road accident near Washington Dulles International Airport.

A statement from the Fairfax County Police Department says the bizarre incident occurred Tuesday afternoon and caused “major traffic delays” during rush hour around the major international airport.

The man, who was not immediately identified, is facing multiple charges.

Officials say the naked suspect was found on Dulles airport property after fleeing the accident scene. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Nobody else was injured during the road accident or what the police describe as an assault on a passing vehicle.

