DETROIT (WWJ) – From the roads to the sky- – the snow is making travel a challenge Wednesday evening.

Officials say if you are flying out of Metro Airport you may want to be patient. Several flights have been cancelled. More than 50 other flights are delayed. WWJ also being told that flights arriving to Metro Airport are on a 2 and a 1/2 hour delay.

Spokesperson Erica Donerson says if you do have a delay- – there are a number of things you can enjoy at Detroit Metro while you wait.

“So take advantage of those concessions and grab a bite to eat, we usually have music in our McNamara Terminal that folks can enjoy – while they are trying to relax a little bit, and of course there’s great shopping there,” says Donerson.

Airport officials say maintenance crews are working around the clock plowing the runways and taxiways in order to allow flights that have not been canceled to take off and land.

Meanwhile, across metro Detroit, it’s a slow commute home tonight.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until midnight Wednesday for a majority of southeast Michigan, including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, St; Clair, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties. Forecasters say the snow will come fast and hard, with snowfall rates reaching an inch per hour or greater this afternoon.

At 7:30 p.m., traffic was slow-going on snow-covered, slick Detroit areas roads and freeways — and there were multiple spin-outs and other accidents reported. >>Check our real-time traffic page for the very latest.

More than 100 schools closed in anticipation of the snow, including all public schools in Livingston County. Click here to see the full school closings list.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Wednesday — Periods of snow; a burst of heavy snow is expected. High 24F. Low 13F.

Thursday — Mainly sunny. A few flurries or snow showers possible overnight. High 18F. Low 8F.

Friday — A few afternoon snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens.

Saturday — Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s and lows in the low 20s.

Sunday — Rain mixed with snow during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

