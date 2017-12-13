Star Wars Movies Ranked In Order [By Dan Leach]
WINTER STORM WARNING: UP TO 8 MORE INCHES OF SNOW | TRAFFIC | RADAR| SCHOOL CLOSINGS
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 08: A wax figure of the Star Wars character Yoda is displayed on the occasion of Madame Tussauds Berlin Presents New Star Wars Wax Figures at Madame Tussauds on May 8, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)

(WWJ) Tomorrow is the big night for “Star Wars” fans  — The Last Jedi is dropping. But movie critics — and Dan Leach — got a sneak preview.

While the New York Times says the latest flick in the franchise “introduced new wrinkles to the Force, while cramming in more jokes than any ‘Star Wars’ before it” — 97.1 The Ticket’s Dan Leach wasn’t that impressed.

After his sneak preview, Leach ranked every Star Wars movie in history.

What do you think of his list?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch