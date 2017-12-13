By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Add two more names to the Tigers’ growing pile of prospects.

In exchange for Ian Kinsler, who was traded on Wednesday to the Angels, the Tigers received centerfielder Troy Montgomery and right-handed pitcher Wilkel Hernandez, according to Anthony Fenech.

Among the Angels’ prospects, Montgomery was ranked No. 20 and Hernandez was ranked No. 24, per MLB.com.

At the plate, the 23-year-old Montgomery is known for his speed and contact ability. He began the 2017 season in low-A ball and climbed his way to Double-A, where he hit .235 and stole four bases in 20 games. He was drafted in the eighth round of the 2016 draft out of Ohio State.

Centerfield remains a question mark for the Tigers moving forward, so Montgomery has the opportunity to fill a clear need.

The 18-year-old Hernandez, signed by the Angels out of Venezuela in 2015, is your typical young pitching prospect. He’s wiry — 6’3, 160 pounds — with a live arm and inconsistent command. He threw 44 1/3 innings in rookie ball this year, logging a 2.64 ERA and holding batters to a .164 average. He struck out 44 and walked 22.

The Tigers have a slew of right-handed arms in their farm system, including 12 among their top 30 prospects.

It bears mention that the Angels have one of the worst farm systems in baseball, so take the respective rankings of Montgomery and Hernandez with a grain of salt.

The Tigers have acquired 12 prospects via trade in the past five months. The best of them — pitcher Franklin Perez, centerfielder Daz Cameron and catcher Jake Rogers — all came from Houston in return for Justin Verlander.

Two mid-level prospects is a fair representation of Kinsler’s value. The 35-year-old is a terrific second baseman, but he’s coming off a down year offensively and will be a free agent after next season. There were also more second baseman on the trade market than teams with a corresponding need.