WINTER STORM WARNING: UP TO 8 MORE INCHES OF SNOW | TRAFFIC | RADAR| SCHOOL CLOSINGS
Filed Under:St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – Police are investigating an alleged attack, involving a hot cup of coffee in Macomb County.

St. Clair Shores police say they got a call, shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, from the manager of a McDonald’s on E. 9 Mile Road  who said a customer, unhappy with the service, threw the coffee he;d ordered through the drive-thru window.

The hot liquid landed on the manager’s right lower sleeve, police said. The manager wasn’t injured but the drive-thru window was damaged.

The suspect fled the scene and remained at large Wednesday afternoon. Police say he is wanted on expected charges of assault and malicious destruction of property.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’9 tall and 180 pounds, with dark hair, a mustache and glasses. The suspect vehicle is described as an older gray Ford minivan.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and they are continuing to gather evidence in the case. Anyone with information about this wanted suspect should call the St. Clair Shores Detective Bureau at 586-445-5305.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch