ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – Police are investigating an alleged attack, involving a hot cup of coffee in Macomb County.
St. Clair Shores police say they got a call, shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, from the manager of a McDonald’s on E. 9 Mile Road who said a customer, unhappy with the service, threw the coffee he;d ordered through the drive-thru window.
The hot liquid landed on the manager’s right lower sleeve, police said. The manager wasn’t injured but the drive-thru window was damaged.
The suspect fled the scene and remained at large Wednesday afternoon. Police say he is wanted on expected charges of assault and malicious destruction of property.
The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’9 tall and 180 pounds, with dark hair, a mustache and glasses. The suspect vehicle is described as an older gray Ford minivan.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and they are continuing to gather evidence in the case. Anyone with information about this wanted suspect should call the St. Clair Shores Detective Bureau at 586-445-5305.