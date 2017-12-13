WINTER STORM WARNING: UP TO 8 MORE INCHES OF SNOW | TRAFFIC | RADAR| SCHOOL CLOSINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of Hall of Fame hockey player Luc Robitaille has tweeted about an encounter with

luc robitaille wife1 e1513182579181 Wife Of Luc Robitaille Tweets About Trump Elevator Encounter

Luc Robitaille’s wife Stacia Robitaille. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) FILE

Donald Trump more than two decades ago in an elevator at Madison Square Garden.

Stacia Robitaille wrote Monday on Twitter that Trump “was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn’t make as much money as him. #ThisIsOurPresident.”

The couple married in 1992. Luc Robitaille played for the New York Rangers from 1995-97 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009. He currently is president of the Los Angeles Kings.

Stacia Robitaille responded to criticism in a second tweet , saying: “I’m not a liberal lefty and I’m not looking for attention. Just felt bad keeping it to myself.”

More than a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the last year. He denies the allegations.

