WINTER STORM WATCH: UP TO 8 MORE INCHES OF SNOW | TRAFFIC | RADAR| SCHOOL CLOSINGS

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) – A woman who reached a plea deal after being accused of making threats outside a western Michigan mosque has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Thirty-four-year-old Kari Moss of Ada learned her punishment Tuesday. She earlier pleaded no contest to making a false bomb threat. A stiffer charge of making a false threat of terrorism was dismissed under the agreement.

Her mother has said she’s suffered from mental illness for years. A judge says mental health issues were a factor and ordered Moss to take doctor-prescribed medication as part of her probation.

Police say members of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center in Kentwood told investigators a woman was outside the mosque’s locked doors Jan. 2 demanding money when she made threats.

No weapons were found. No services were being held.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch