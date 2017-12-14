WINTER STORM AFTERMATH: SNOWFALL TOTALS | TRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKERSCHOOL CLOSINGS

POWERS, Mich. (AP) – An Upper Peninsula basketball team that won 84 consecutive games is starting from scratch.

The boys at North Central in Powers, Michigan, lost last week for the first time since 2014. The Jets are returning to their home gym Thursday against Carney-Nadeau.

Rapid River defeated North Central, 65-43, ending an amazing run for the Jets. They won three Class D championships during the 84-game winning streak. The streak is the longest in Michigan prep basketball history, boys or girls.

Coach Adam Mercier says his players handled the loss with class. He says there were “no heads hanging” in the locker room.

Logan Hardwick scored 17 points for Rapid River. He says it will be a good story to tell his grandkids.

