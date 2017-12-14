SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – A technical issue has caused problems with 911 services in Oakland County.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department said, Thursday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center was experiencing a technical problem which disrupted all telephone communications.
Additional phone lines have been established for those who need to contact Oakland County 911 or the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center.
Residents can call any of the following phone numbers:
248-454-0531
248-454-0532
248-454-0562
248-454-0564
248-454-0565
248-454-3431
248-454-0454
