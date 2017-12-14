DETROIT (WWJ) – The Christmas season just got a little brighter for some Metro Detroit families in need — thanks to a partnership with Detroit’s top cop and WWJ.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig, led a caravan of squad cars to deliver presents to Detroit families in need as part of WWJ’s Sergeant Santa program.

Dozens of men and women in blue along with WWJ’s Midday host Jackie Paige appeared outside of homes with gifts in hand.

Keyiana Edwards and her three boys opened the door to an early Christmas Thursday.

“It’s been very sad,” she struggled through tears, “I lost my mom and I lost my cousin. To see people care so much – it means the world and I really appreciate it. Everything.”

Fourteen-year-old Myerlyn Dunnes, one of seven children, lost her mom last month to cancer. “Ever since my mom passed away – it’s been tough but we’re getting through it, I mean, little parts remind me of her. I gone through it with my aunt — I’m here to support her. It feels like I’ve got a lot of people supporting me and are there for me. It hasn’t felt like that in a long time.”

Another stop in southwest Detroit to a family with four children, two with special needs.

“No words can explain … I appreciate it,” said Jermaine Roseman.”Every little bit helps … I thank the Detroit police department they are do-gooders, it shows they are doing good in the community.”

Craig says anytime he can get in front of a camera and talk about something good is a great day. “I don’t have too many of those days – where I’m bringing good news.”

How does Sergeant Santa happen? WWJ Newsradio 950, along with the Detroit Police Department, and sponsored by Xfinity — now in its fourth year — join to make it happen.