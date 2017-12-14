Shannon McIntyre family photo via GoFundMe.

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Relatives of an engaged couple who died when a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-275 in crashed into their car are raising money for their funerals and to help their three children.

Nicholas Pare of Wayne and Shannon McIntyre of Woodhaven, both 33 years old, died in Tuesday morning’s crash along northbound I-275 in Canton Township.

McIntyre’s family members helped set up the GoFundMe campaign to collect donations to help pay for the couple’s funerals and to assist their three kids, ages 7, 13, and 15.

As message on the page, from McIntyre’s mother, Sheryl McIntyre, reads: “This is a devastating tragedy and something no one, especially Shannon and Nick’s children and parents, could ever be prepared for.

This fundraiser was created by family (Shannon’s cousin, mother, and father) and friends as a way of doing something to ease the sudden expenses of both of the funerals and to start a fund to care for Shannon and Nick’s children. If you, like us, want to help please make a donation in any amount.”

State Police say Wolverine Lake City Councilman Mike Stack was behind the wheel of the SUV that was traveling southnund on the northbound lanes of on I-275 when it slammed into Pare’s sedan near Michigan Avenue. According to police, Stack was driving with an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, and investigators do believe he was drunk.

Stack, 59, was treated for minor injuries and released from police custody with results of his blood alcohol test still pending.

Police said it could take two to six weeks to get blood and autopsy results back from the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office. When the investigation is complete, the report will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office which will decide if charges will be filed.

