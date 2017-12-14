WINTER STORM AFTERMATH: SNOWFALL TOTALS | TRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKERSCHOOL CLOSINGS

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation this week to remove a law that ends immunity for police officers who have sex with prostitutes. It’s effective in 90 days.

Michigan was believed to be the last state in the country to give police immunity for having sex with prostitutes during undercover investigations.

Snyder says the bills “help ensure the ongoing integrity and accountability” of the law enforcement system.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

