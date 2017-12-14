DETROIT (WWJ) – Anxious to know when the streets in your area will be plowed? The Michigan Department of Transportation is allowing residents to track snowplows and watch them at work via webcam.

The department piloted the snowplow tracking program the last few years. It’s now operational statewide.

The department’s website features a map of the state with the option to view where the department’s snowplows are active on the roads. The website also notes which snowplows are actively plowing or applying material. Some snowplows will also include a picture of what the driver sees out the front window.

[Check it out here]

A department spokesman says that the information on the website also helps the department determine where and when to deploy forces. The map updates about every 60 to 90 seconds.

Along with the plow tracker, the MiDrive site also has a feature that allows users to sort construction searches by county and route.

Users will find real-time traffic camera views, real-time color-coded speeds on major routes, work zone locations and more. Motorists can also provide updates about potholes they encounter and report traffic incidents. [Tip: If you can’t figure out where the plow are, look to the left column. There you can uncheck other features that may be crowding your view].

The MiDrive site is available for personal computers and as a mobile version. [Tip: To track snowplows on the mobile site, select Map from the menu, tap the layers icon — that’s the one under the minus sign — scroll down and select Snowplows. ]

[Snowfall Totals: No Less Than 6 Inches Across Metro Detroi

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.