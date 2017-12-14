DETROIT (WWJ) – A 20-year-old woman who police say created an unsafe environment for her 3-year-old son is being charged in connection with the boy’s shooting death.
Kinesha Boyd is expected to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter and lying to a peace officer in the death of her son, Kyrei.
Kyrei died last week after being shot in the face at the apartment his mother shares with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Demetrius Peals.
Police say Peal allegedly left his loaded gun in accessible reach of Kyrei, who ultimately found the gun and shot himself. Authorities also say Peal “knowingly and intentionally tampered” with evidence.
As for Boyd, investigators say failed to provide a safe environment for her child and permitted Peals, a person known to carry a gun in the home, to have access to her child. She’s also accused of deliberately giving police a false or misleading statement regarding Kyrei’s death.
Peel was arraigned last Saturday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, tampering with evidence and felony firearm.